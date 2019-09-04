HULBERT -- The Hulbert Riders go up against the Drumright Tornadoes on Friday in their home opener with kickoff scheduled at 7:00 PM.
Both teams go into this game looking for their first win of the 2019 season.
Preparing for Friday's game, Hulbert first-year head coach Scott Sapulpa and his staff are focused on fixing mistakes from last week's game, a 42-6 setback at Hominy.
"We gotta get into our kids heads our rules for both sides of the ball offense and defense… It's our job to make them learn it," Sapulpa said.
Sapulpa also talked about the mindset of his players.
"Their attitudes, surprisingly were good throughout the whole game," he said. "That's the one compliment I've gotten from people…the boys act like they've grown up some."
On offense they will be rotating seniors James Bruce and Johnathan Jones at the quarterback position. Fundamentals like getting the ball to the quarterback during the snap and how to open up the run game were keys during practice.
The Riders, who trailed 42-0 at halftime, were limited to just 15 total yards of offense last week, including minus-27 yards on the ground, and had two turnovers. The defense allowed 345 total yards.
Sapulpa made some adjustments to the Rider defense.
The defense is now a four man front and Hulbert has moved junior Jacob Beall from linebacker to the defensive line. The move should help stop the run and put pressure on the quarterback. Fundamentals are always a focus during practice but particular attention was given to reducing the offside penalties.
The players are in good spirits despite a disappointing loss last week and the roster proves that out with five new additions this week.
"As long as we have everything fixed by district that is what matters," Sapulpa said. "That's the plan."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.