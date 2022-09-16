Following the Hulbert Riders' 42-19 loss to Nowata, Thursday night, Hulbert Head Coach Craig Laird said his team achieved some of its goals, and failed to reach some others.
"We set a goal to ge3t better every week," Laird said, "and we did that. We set a goal to score, and we did that.
"We set a goal to stop making turnovers," he continued, "but we didn't do that. Almost every time we got something going, we'd turn it over."
The Nowata Ironmen scored in every quarter, while the Hulbert Riders scored in the second and third quarters. Still, it could not be considered a blowout victory for Nowata. The Riders stayed right with Nowata, trailing just 14-0 after one period.
In the second quarter, the Riders scored their first touchdown of the season, a pass from Ethan Ellis to Ethan Reese. The PAT was good, and the Riders had seven points on the board. Nowata put up eight points in the quarter, taking a 22-7 lead into halftime.
The two teams traded blows in the third quarter, each scoring two touchdowns. The difference was the two PATs by Nowata, and the Ironmen won the period, 14-12, entering the fourth with a 36-19 lead. Both Rider TDs came on passes from freshman quarterback Ellis. Reese was the recipient of one touch]down, and Ethan Thompson scored the other.
Nowata scored once more in the fourth for the win.
Nowata owned most of the stats in the game, including plays, 62-36, offensive yards, 521-316, time of possession, 30:51-17:09, first downs, 23-8, turnovers, 1-4, interceptions, 0-1, and penalties, 4/40 - 9/60.
The two teams each had three passing touchdowns, and Hulbert led in passing yards, picking up 220 yards in the. Tedder w air, completing 6-of-11 passes. Nowata completed 12-of-17 for 180 yards.
The Riders actually scored a fourth time, a 65 yard run by Trent Hess that was nullified by a holding penalty.
Hess led the Riders with the 65 yard run. Thompson had 22 yards on two carrries, and caught three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. Jose Deckard ran the ball six times, picking up 15 yards. Reese gained 10 yards on two carries, and was the leading receiver,catching two passes,both for touchdowns, and 133 yards. Gabe Armstrong ran twice for two yards, Wyatt Tedder had one carry for no gain, and Ellis, by virtue of being sacked, finished with nine keepers for negative 19 yards.
Defensively, Armstrong and Deckard each had 8.5 tackles, including six solos. Jonas Brewer had seven stops, including five solos. Tedder made four solo tackles, and was in on two others.
"I have no idea why this game was scheduled for Thursday," Laird said. "That's a long way to drive on a Thursday night.
"The mental mistakes, they continue to hurt us," he said. "We improved, but we still have a ways to gol.
"We were definitely in the game," he continued, "and I think (Nowata) knew it, judging from the way they celebrated when they won.
"At times, our offensive line did really well, but at times, we gave up some sacks," he said.
"Hess got a thumb injury, we don't know how serious yet," Laird said. "And another senior, Jacob Guinn, went down too.
"We just have to keep improving," he said, "and stick together. Nowata is a good, strong team, and we traded licks with them pretty much up until the fourth quarter."
Sept. 23, the Riders will travel to Commerce for a 7:00 p.m. game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.