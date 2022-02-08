The Hulbert Riders came as close to a victory as they could without actually getting it. Coach Jordan Hill said the game came down to a last-second shot, "...and we didn't hit it," giving Haskell a 52-50 win in the Haskell gym.
The two teams played even-up at 12-12 in the first quarter. Haskell won the second period by three, 19-16, sending the teams into intermission with a 31-28 Haskell lead.
Haskell also won the third stanza by three, 15-12, to carry a six-point lead, 46-40, into the final eight exciting minutes.
The Riders put on a strong display of defense in the fourth and final period, holding Haskell to six points. On the other end of the court, the Riders scored 10 points, pulling to within two as the clock ran down.
As time expired, the Riders launched a shot for the win, but unfortunately, it rimmed out, and the game ended with Haskell claiming the victory.
David Jacobs, back into the lineup after being ill, led the Riders with 20 points, while Tanner Vaughn also finished in double figures with 14.
Tyler Simpson and Aiden Longan each added six points, while Trevor Mullins and Kris Glenn each tallied two.
Lady Riders fall: Sometimes everything goes right. Other times nothing does. The second scenario fit the Hulbert Lady Riders, Monday night in Haskell, as the Hulbert girls went scoreless in the first quarter, enroute to a 48-31 loss to Haskell.
The Lady Riders were still short a couple of mainstays, due to sickness. Many other excuses could be made, some might even have merit. But, sticking strictly to the facts, following the disastrous 15-0 first quarter, the Lady Riders made a gallant effort to recover, making the last three quarters a 33-31 affair. But, the first period had already put the game effectively out of reach.
Neither team had much success at the free throw line. Haskell shot seven, making four, while the Lady Riders only dropped in 3-of-15.
Lily Brown led Hulbert with a trio of treys for nine points, while Gabby Cook finished with seven.
Alyssa Fair scored five, Chloe White added four, Alison Cole had three, Haley Smith scored two, and Lamb added one.
The Riders and Lady Riders ended their seasons with similar records. The Lady Riders ended at 7-15, and the Riders checked in at 7-13, as the teams await pairings for Districts next week.
