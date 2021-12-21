The Hulbert Riders had aspirations of ending play in 2021 with a victory. Unfortunately, they came up seven points short of the win against the Gore Pirates, Dec. 17. Gore took a 44-38 win home with them.
If the second quarter could be thrown out, and just use the score from the other three periods, the game would have ended in a 33-33 tie.
But, that ill-fated second was the downfall of the Riders. After gaining a 10-8 lead in the first quarter, paced by a pair of threes by Tyler Simpson and Adam Hinkle, and a couple of two-pointers by Tanner Vaughn and David Jacobs, the Riders only managed five points in the second. Jacobs, the only Rider to score in all four quarters, tossed in a basket from long range, and Trey West added two points. On the other end of the court, Gore’s Pirates were pouring in 11 points, not only taking away Hulbert’s two-point advantage, but taking a four-point lead of their ow, 19-15.
In the third stanza, it was Jacobs with five, Hinkle with three, and Kris Glenn with a pair of free throws, that kept the Riders close, and the fourth was played point-for-point, 13-13, leading to the final score. Simpson, Hinkle, and Glenn each connected from beyond the arc, while Jacobs hit a pair of shots from close range.
Six different Riders scored in the contest, led by Jacobs with 14, Hinkle with nine, and Simpson with six. Glenn added five, and Vaughn and West rounded out the scoring with two each.
The 4-5 Riders will resume play Jan. 11, 2022, at Haskell.
