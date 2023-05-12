Going into the season, Hulbert baseball’s head coach John Rozell did not remember a time the Riders were playing in May.
That is until this season. After putting their best performance of the season in the District Tournament taking down Wyandotte in a two-game sweep winning by a combined 19-3.
“It feels great, but those players are the ones that are responsible, we just tried to point them in the right direction,” said Rozell. “Well I mean these kids are hungry. Hulbert’s program has not where we want it to be, but it is easy when you have kids that are hungry and three superstars I believe are leaders. We are trying to change the culture and they changed it. We put them through a lot this year.”
During the District Tournament, the Riders pieced together their most consistent hitting performance of the season posting 19 runs and 22 hits against the Bears.
“At districts, everybody hit the ball,” said Rozell. “Those two games were the most complete games we played all year. Even if someone did not get a hit they did their job. A really good performance, our best all year.”
The Riders were led by a trio of underclassmen who happened to have the same name; Ethan.
Sophomores Ethan Thompson and Reese swapped between the lead-off slot and the second spot in the order throughout the season. While freshman Ethan Ellis was held down the lineup out of the No. three spot in the order.
The Ethan trio sits at the top three spots in batting and pitching for the Riders. Reese led the way at the plate leading in batting average (.521), on-base percentage (.613), and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.426).
Ellis narrowly trailed the sophomore hitting to the tune of .500/.535/.1.309 while leading the Riders with four home runs and 41 runners batted in. Thompson added a slash line of .418/.558/1.339.
The trio was also key in holding down the Riders’ pitching staff as the top three starters for HHS.
“The future is bright, that is one reason I came here,” said Rozell. “The caliber of those kids, they are hungry, hard workers, and authentic. I knew for at least three years we should get better every year because they are incredible. We have a good group of eighth graders coming up.”
Out of the trio, Ellis had one of the most unexpected seasons. Despite being the best third baseman on the team and a very solid shortstop, Rozell needed Ellis’ skills behind the plate this season.
Despite spending most of the year as the Riders’ starting catcher, Ellis only caught four games coming into this season.
“We had some problems with consistency and he would have to catch sometimes, but I went to him and told him he had to be our catcher ten games in,” said Rozell. “I told him that is his future, he has a big-time swing. He just neutralized the run game for most teams. For a school our size, it changed the future of our program with a catcher like that. It completely changes the course.”
Looking at the future of the Hulbert program, Rozell has every reason to be optimistic. His core of Ellis, Thompson, and Reese will be together for two more seasons. With no returning seniors the Riders will only be adding to their program with a strong group of eighth graders moving up next season.
“I knew going in this was probably going to be our worst year of the next three,” said Rozell. “I have big-time expectations. We expect to win districts again. We had a tough regional this year. We got our teeth kicked in, but sometimes that is a good experience. I expect us to win 8-10 more games.”
Despite everything looking bright and dandy for Hulbert, they will have to withstand a massive loss next season. On Wednesday, May 10 HHS pitching coach Lance Jeans announced he would be resigning from the program to focus on his health.
“We have a great relationship and have been the best of friends for the last 25 years,” said Rozell. “He will have to take a year off and that is tough I don’t know a pitching coach in this part of the state better than Lance Jeans. He made my job a lot easier.”
Overall the Riders finished the season 17-18-1, as the best record in Cherokee County.
Going into the season, Rozell’s goal was to get to 20 wins. At first the 17 wins left a sour taste in his mouth, but as he got some distance from the season he came to appreciate the season his young team had.
“You know what our expectations were probably met,” said Rozell. “We set some goals before the season started and we met some of those. With the youth of our team and the expierance we gained, looking back it was a really succesful year.”
