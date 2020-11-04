The Hulbert Riders look to get their first win of the season Friday night as they host Central Sallisaw.
Hulbert has only played five games this season and has been shutout in three of them.
Game cancellations and quarantining has restricted the Riders in having the season they hoped for. This will only be Hulbert's second home game of the season. They were only scheduled to have four home contests and two were cancelled.
Senior running back Jacob Beall has had trouble getting going offensively but has made his usual impact on the defensive side of the ball. Quarterback Jordan Hare has dealt with an injured arm that sidelined him for a portion of the season.
Central Sallisaw enters the game with a 4-5 record but currently sit on a three game win streak. The Tiger defense has allowed less than ten points per game during that stretch.
Seniors Aiden Brown and Alex Smith lead theTiger defense up front. Triston Barker and Eathon Renfro will anchor the linebacker position.
Offensively Central Sallisaw returned seven starters from last season's spread style offense. Senior quarterback Toby Barrett and senior running back David Briggs will be contributors in the run game.
"They are good as usual. They are very well coached," said Hulbert Head Coach Scott Sapulpa.
Hulbert will play an exhibition game at home against Ketchum next week to conclude their season.
