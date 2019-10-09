The Riders hope to gallop back to victory following a 28-18 loss to the Gore Pirates last Friday. Last year, the Riders took down Talihina 46-20, and they hope to continue the streak. With both teams still competing for a playoff spot, there is a lot on the line this Friday.
Talihina is winless on the season so far and are 0-4 on the season and 0-2 inside the district, with the most recent loss being a 28-18 loss to the Gore Pirates. Hulbert on the other hand is 2-4 on the season and 0-2 within the district, following back-to-back losses to Porter and Gore.
Hulbert has an advantage going into the game, averaging 19.5 points per game compared to the 11 points per game that Talihina averages. In four games, Talihina has been outscored 44 to 164 and are currently struggling to be competitive with their opponents. While still having a losing season so far, Hulbert has been able to keep many games close, only being outscored 117 to 150 on the season.
The game will take place Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Talihina. The weather forecast calls for rain with temperatures in the mid 50s to high 40s.
