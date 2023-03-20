The Hulbert Riders and Chouteau Wildcats battled, and battled, and battled – nine innings, in fact, before Chouteau scored two runs in the top of the ninth, and held on for a 4-2 victory.
The Riders got on the scoreboard first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Ethan Reese singled and stole second base. Ethan Ellis singled, plating Reese.
Chouteau responded with two in the top of the second, and held a 2-1 lead through the next four innings.
In the bottom of the sixth, Joey Greathouse reached on an error, but was put out at second, as Ethan Thompson reached on a fielder’s choice. Reese doubled, scoring Thompson all the way from first, knotting the two teams at 2-2.
That was the score when Chouteau scored the two winning runs, with help from a walk, a hit batsman, and an error that allowed two runs to score. Chouteau had four runs, on four hits, and committed three errors.
The Riders line was two runs, on five hits, and three errors.
Reese had four of the Riders’ five hits, including three doubles. Ellis had the other hit, a single.
The Riders’ pitchers, Reese and Ellis, combined for 18 Wildcat strikeouts, an average of two strikeouts per inning. The pair also only gave up four runs, four hits, and four walks.
The Riders are now 4-4 as they prepare for a busy week. On Monday, March 20, the Riders will host Sallisaw Central at 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 21, they will travel to Warner for a 6 p.m. game, then Thursday, March 23, the Riders will travel to Chouteau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.