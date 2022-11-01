Riders lose more to injuries, will play shorthanded Thursday

"It would probably be easier to list who's not injured," said Hulbert Head Coach Craig Laird. "We dressed out 18 last week, and finished the game with 15. Besides the list you ran last week, - Ethan Thompson, Ethan Ellis, Artcher Skaggs, Jacob Guinn, and Jesse Rieff - Nathan Disler played last week, even though he was hurting, and had a great game."
"Nathan is still day-to-day, nursing a rib injury," he said. "Last week, Gabe Armstrong went down. I think he'll be back this week, but we'll have to wait and see.
"Add Trent Hess to the list," he added. "Trent plays hard, and gets hurt almost every game, but seems to bounce back. We hope he'll be back this week."
Laird said with Hess and Guinn both out, that leaves Caleb Simmons as the only senior on the field. Thursday will be Senior Night in Hulbert, and those three seniors, as well as other seniors involved in fall sports, band, etc., will be honored prior to the game, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Laird said his starting offense Thursday would include Ethan Reese at quarterback, Wyatt Tedder and Jose Deckard at halfback, Armstrong at fullback, Simmons at wide receiver, Tevin Hayward at wide receiver, Dusty Tedder at center, Coby Botts at right guard, Ralphie Gordon at right tackle, Jonas Brewer at left guard, and left tackle Logan Deer-in-Water.
"If Armstrong doesn't come back this week, we'll probably have to put Simmons at halfback, and move Wyatt Tedder to fullback," Laird continued.
He said Quapaw has a lot of experience and a lot of speed, and that they are the complete package.
"They're a lot like Colcord in that they run a lot of different looks, and do them well," he said. "They are very well coached.
"They run a real good inside zone, a good outside zone, they throw it deep well, and they like to throw the short quick game too.
"They are probably about 50-50 run-pass," he added. "They're a spread team, they'll run a bunch set, they'll go with an empty backfield, and they're almost exclusively out of the gun.
"Defensively, they seem to be more of an even front, with a 4-3 look, with a lot of man coverage behind it," he said. "It looks like a lot of cover-0, definitely run-stoppers first, which doesn't bode well for us," he said.
Laird said when Disler had the 77-yard kick return last week, he was playing injured and was hurting.
"Nathan's our fastest player, and I don't think anyone else we've played could have caught him, but that just shows the speed of Colcord. That kid caught him from behind and punched the ball out and gave it right back to them," he said.
He said the guys still able to suit out are ready to go out Thursday with the goal and desire to win the game.
"They're ready to go out there and play hard, give it their all," he said. "They have been very dedicated to doing whatever they've had to do this year.
"I mean, when you're having to move kids around from position to position, and they're having to learn those new positions, it's hard plugging holes in your lineup," he continued.
"But these kids have been willing to be moved, to learn the new position and the things that go with playing that position. I'm very proud of this bunch," he concluded.
Thursday night, come honor the seniors, and stick around to watch the ones who are able to play their final game as a Rider, and of course, watch the future of Rider football with all the youngsters, and cheer them on as only true Rider fans can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.