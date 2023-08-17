A team can go from the lowest of the lows to a new high, all they need is a doubleheader.
After getting no-hit in the first game against Drumright, the Riders came back in game two to pick up their first win of the season.
Despite losing the first game of a doubleheader to Drumright 3-0, the Riders came back for a 6-5 win in game two.
To find out the results of both games continue reading below:
HHS 6, DHS 5
After getting no-hit in game one, the Riders jumped out of the gate in game two.
The Riders put up a big number in the first inning. After a single and a walk, HHS picked up its first run of the game on a passed ball. A fielder’s choice would quickly put the Tigers up 2-0.
An error then loaded the bases setting up another fielder’s choice to pick up a run.
A single capped off the Riders’ first-inning scoring barrage.
The Tornadoes were not going to let that fly and picked up a pair of runs in each of the next two innings to make it a one-run ball game.
Gracie Conrad would give the Riders a bit of insurance with a double to go up 6-4. Conrad went 3-for-3 while driving in a run, and scoring another.
The Tornadoes picked up another run in the bottom of the fourth inning but were not able to get over the hump and lost 6-5.
DHS 3, HHS 0
In a battle of pitching little mistakes can make a difference.
The Riders learned that during their 3-0 loss at Drumright. Riders starting pitcher Kyra Horn allowed just three hits, 0 walks, and one earned run but still was saddled with the loss.
The Tornados got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning with a lead-off single. Looking to advance the runner the next batter, Raeleigh Dennis, dropped down a bunt leading to a THS error. That error scored the first run of the game for Drumright and put Dennis on second base.
Two batters later Dennis stole third base and was eventually driven in on a groundout. The Riders capitalized on the error to pick up two unearned runs.
Evie Ools led off the bottom of the fourth with a base hit and was eventually brought around on a base hit to right field.
That was all the tornadoes needed to take the first game 3-0.
With the doubleheader split the Riders are 1-3 on the season.
The Riders will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 against Warner at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.