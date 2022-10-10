Eagles primarily are creatures of the air. The Afton Eagles took to the ground Friday night at home, grinding out 336 yards in a 40-6 triumph over the visiting Hulbert Riders.
Afton scored early in the game on a nine yard rush with 9:09 left in the first quarter. The kick was no good, but the Eagles led 6-0.
The first period ended at 6-0, but with Afton in possession of the ball at the Hulbert five. Afton scored on the first play of the second quarter. The failed 2-point conversion attempt left the score 12-0.
The Eagles scored again just 2:19 later on a 34-yard pass play, added the PAT, and the score was 19-0.
At the 2:25 mark of the quarter, Afton scored again on a nine yard run and successful PAT to go ahead 26-0, then added seven more with 0:28 left in the first half on a seven yard run and PAT to go into halftime leading the Riders, 33-0.
The Riders held Afton scoreless in the third quarter, and put six points of their own on the board when Ethan Reese connected midrange with Ethan Thompson, and Thompson did the rest for a 38 yard scoring play. The try for two failed, but the Riders were on the scoreboard, trailing 33-6 .
Exactly halfway through the fourth quarter, Afton capped off the scoring with a seven yard run and PAT for the final score of 40-6.
Afton dominated almost every statistic in the game. The Eagles had 58 plays to Hulbert's 24. Afton had 394 yards of total offense to the Riders' 102. Time of possession was 28:47 Afton, 17:06 Hulbert. Rushing attempts-yards 49-336 Afton, 21-49 the Riders. First downs 20 Afton, four Hulbert.
The stats Afton did not dominate was in passing and penalties. Reese completed two of three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions. The Afton quarterback also completed three passes, but missed six times, and gained just 58 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.
The Riders were flagged seven times for 55 yards, while Afton collected 17 flags for 155 yards.
Trent Hess led the Riders in rushing with four carries for 34 yards. Thompson was one-for-seven, Wyatt Tedder carried two times, gaining four yards, Reese had seven carries for three yards, Jose Deckard ran three times for three yards, and Ethen Ellis had four carries for minus two yards.
Thompson had one pass reception for 38 yards and a touchdown, and Hess caught one pass for 15 yards.
Defensively, Deckard again led the Riders with 11 tackles, including seven solos. Dusty Tedder had 7.5 tackles, including five solos. Reese had 6.5 and five, Logan Deer-in-Water had 6/5, W. Tedder had 6/4, Hess had 2.5/2, Ty Gordon had 2.5/0, Jesse Rieff had 2/1, Thompson had 1.5/1, Jake Botts and Mitchell Gourd each had 1/0, and Larat Teague, Tevan Howard, and Artcher Skaggs each finished with 0.5/0.
Reese had three punts for 74 yards, including one inside the 20, and Ellis had one punt for 27 yards.
Hess had one kick return for 12 yards.
The Riders are still searching for their first win of the season in six tries, and are 0-3 in Class A District 7 play. They look to cinch up the saddle this Thursday when they host the Ketchum Warriors.
Remember, they play this Thursday, Oct. 13, and not Friday.
