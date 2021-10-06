The Hulbert Riders have had to endure a 2021 season where they have been heavily bit by the injury bug. Down multiple starters on both sides of the ball, Hulbert sits at 0-5 on the year. This week, they will be facing a 2-3 Porter team who has been red hot as of late. While starting the season 0-3, the last two matchups for Porter have seen them leaving with victories against Talihina and Canadian. Two teams that Hulbert has already seen this season.
If Hulbert can continue the success they were able to find against Talihina, this game against Porter could be an interesting one. With it being homecoming for Hulbert, they will be looking to come out and send the fans home happy. Here is what Head Coach Ty Pilgrim had to say about the upcoming matchup with Porter.
“This season has come with a ton of challenges thus far,” said Pilgrim. “The injuries have continued to mount for us. The bright side is that we finally broke through and had some success offensively last week. We need to do whatever we can to build on that, and try to implement that into our game plan. Our defense is really entering in with a ‘bend but don’t break’ mentality. We know we are going to give up some plays, but if we can limit the damage on them then that would make a huge difference for us.”
The Hulbert Riders will take on the Porter Pirates at home for homecoming this Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
