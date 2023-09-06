After a big break there are always ups and downs for a team. On the positive side they have the chance to rest and work on more of their game plan before they hit the field. On the negative side they have to wait a full two weeks to hit the field again.
Hulbert football is expierancing this exact dilema ahead of their week two match-up at Porter on Friday, Sept. 8 and one key person is not a big fan of it.
“I’m not a fan of the bye week. It will allow us to work on improving fundamentals and installing new material, but honestly, I’m not a fan of it,” HHS Head Coach Chad Botts said after week one.
After two weeks off the Riders are going to be back on the field against the Pirates and hope to improve on their first game of the season. In their first game against Kansas, the Riders fell 65-6 in an offensively struggling affair.
The Pirates are reeling after a week one loss to Mounds. PHS put up a strong fight, but was not able to secure the win. The Eagles won the close game 28-22. The Pirates lost the week one show down after the Eagles posted 15 second quarter points.
PHS starting quarterback Bradyn Israel finished the game with 187 passing yards on 18 completions on 29 attempts. While Isreal did have two touchdown passes, he also threw two interceptions to the Eagles. Isreal also finsihed the game as the Pirates leading rusher with 64 yards.
The Riders and the Pirates will face off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 at Porter.
