The Hulbert Riders will be back in action Friday night when they host the Gore Pirates. Hulbert is coming off a three week layoff due to COVID-19. Friday night will also be the Riders' first home game of the season.
Hulbert is still looking for their first win losing their only three games played this season. Gore enters the game winning all five of their games played and on top of district A8.
Gore quarterback Weston Shanks will be a key focus for the Hulbert defense. Shanks accounted for close to 2500 yards and 33 touchdowns last season. Sophomore running back Gunner Dozier saw significant playing time last year as a freshman tallying 30 carries and fourteen catches last season.
The Pirate defense that allowed only eleven points per game last season, returns seven starters from last season. Linebacker Gunner Dozier led the team in tackles last season as a freshman. The Pirates run a 3-4 defense and rely on creating turnovers and confusion at the line of scrimmage.
"We feel good after the layoff. We have everyone back with the exception of two," said Hulbert Head Coach Scott Sapulpa.
Hulbert is still looking to get their running game going after moving senior Jacob Beall to tailback this season. The riders have been shutout offensively in two of their three games.
The Riders scores 25 points in their loss at Afton. Michael Gordon threw two touchdown passes filling in for an injured Jordan Hare. The Hulbert offense finished with 321 yards averaging five yards per play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.