The Hulbert Riders wrestling team, coached by DeWayne Hammer, hosted their only home meet this season, and although they didn’t win the dual, they placed three wrestlers.
“We wrestled hard again tonight,” Hammer said. “Our young guys are getting so much better.”
The Riders won four of six matches, plus two exhibition matches, Hammer said.
“We had a nice sized crowd for our first and last home dual since COVID hit,” Hammer said.
Jonas Brewer placed first in the 215 division, Jacob Guinn was second in the 165 class, and Larat was fourth in the 157 class.
The Junior High Riders will be on the road Jan. 13 at the Wagoner Tournament, and the varsity Riders will compete at Gore Jan. 17.
