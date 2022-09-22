Tonight, the hometown of baseball legend Mickey Mantle will be abuzz with activity, but not about baseball.
The Hulbert Riders, at 0-3 and ranked #64 in Oklahoma Class A, will tangle with the homies, the Commerce Tigers, at 1-2 and ranked #26 in Class A.
Commerce has lost on the road, 30-23, then lost at home, 44-15, and last week at home, won 28-0, for a total of 74 points allowed, and 56 scored.
The Riders lost two at home, 52-0 and 27-0, and lost on the road last week, 42-19, for an aggregate score of 121-19.
All that means nothing tonight because at the opening kickoff, both teams will be 0-0, in District play, that is. When the final buzzer sounds, one of the teams will share bragging rights with three other teams in the District, for a week, at least.
The Commerce Tigers have quite a few younger players, and only a handful of seniors.
"They're physical," Hulbert Riders Head Coach Craig Laird said, "and they're quick.
"Their offensive linemen are very aggressive," he said. "They fire off the ball as good as any team I've seen.
"Their quarterback is accurate, he's not a senior, but their main running back IS a senior," Laird continued. "He's a tough kid, he also plays inside linebacker for them, so that tells you what type of mentality he has.
"They have some big kids on the line, and they come right at you," he said. "They run lots of powers and counters and unbalanced lines, stuff like that."
The Riders are pretty much healthy, Laird said, with mostly just the normal bumps and bruises.
"Johnathan Rodriguez is banged up and might not play," Laird said. "One of our seniors, Trent Hess, injured his thumb last week, and they're still waiting for an MRI to see how bad it is.
"Trent won't be playing this week," he said, "and I'm afraid he's going to be out all season. We're going to miss him.
"Jacob Guinn went down last week with what we were afraid was a concussion," Laird said. "Turns out, he was just dehydrated, so he's good this week."
After three non-District games, Laird declared, "It gets real this week. Those first three don't count in Districts. Starting Friday, it's all moving forward, doing what we do, and trying to get better at it!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.