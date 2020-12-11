Ethan Chuculate poured in a game-high 25 points and helped lift Hulbert to a convincing 70-33 win Thursday in its season opener at the Armstrong Bank Porum Invitational Tournament.
The Riders, who led 21-2 after one quarter, also received 17 points from Nolan Edmundson and 13 from Gabe Lewis.
Hulbert buried eight 3-pointers — five of those coming from Chuculate, who had 10 of his points in the first eight minutes. Edmundson had the other three 3s and scored 12 of his points in the first half.
The Riders also received six points from Luis Santana and four from Aiden Sanchez.
