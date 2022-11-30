The Hulbert basketball teams officially opened their 2022-23 season at home Tuesday, splitting with the Okay Mustangs.
The Hulbert Lady Riders rode the Okay Lady Mustangs to an exciting 45-43 victory. Meanwhile the Riders didn't ride, and were thrown hard, 75-45.
In the girls' game, the two teams fought to a 9-9 tie in the first quarter. The second period had improvement by both teams, but more for the home team, evidenced by a 24-21 score at halftime in Hulbert's favor.
The third quarter went to Okay, 10-5, and the lead, 31-29.
The Lady Riders were not to be denied, however. In the final stanza, Sadie Chambers was a scoring machine, personally putting 13 of the Lady Riders' 16 points on the board, while on the other end of the floor, the Lady Rider defense held Okay to 12.
Chambers led all scorers with 27 points, including seven three-pointers. Sophie Shankle chipped in six, Savanna Hamby added four, Lily Brown and Gabby Cook each had three, and Alyssa Fair finished with two.
The Riders dug themselves into a hole early and could never quite recover.
By quarters, the Riders scored zero, 13, 15, and 17. Okay took full advantage of that by outscoring the Riders in the first three quarters, 14, 21, and 25, then added 15 in the fourth.
Adam Hinkle, the only Rider in double figures, scored 12 points.
