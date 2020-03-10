The Hulbert Riders baseball team is still looking for their first win after losing 14-4 against Okay on Tuesday.
The Riders experimented with four pitchers after starting Julian Eligio. The game ended after five innings.
"We're young and inexperienced. A lot of these guys didn't play a full season last year due to player numbers," said Head Coach Cody Hubbard.
Hulbert is starting three freshmen on this year's varsity squad. Hubbard stated that, "finishing the season" would be progress for the Rider baseball program.
The Riders travel to Vian Friday to take on the Wolverines at 4 p.m.
Lady Riders top Salina in slowpitch: It took only three innings for the Hulbert Lady Riders softball team to earn a 19-4 victory at Salina on Tuesday.
Kalanee Keener got the victory in the circle allowing only four hits with one strikeout.
Offensively Hulbert was led by Savanna Hamby with five runs batted in. Hamby went two for three with a run scored as well. Rayven Hardison and Kaylei Cannon also added three RBIs.
Only three batters for the Lady Riders ended the game without a hit. Hulbert only needed twelve hits as a team to score nineteen runs.
Salina managed all four of their runs in the bottom of the second. The Wildcats went into the at bat already facing a ten run deficit. Hulbert added their final nine runs in the top of the third and held Salina scoreless for the remainder of the game.
The Lady Riders move to 2-1 on the season and will be back in action Thursday at 4 p.m. in Okay.
