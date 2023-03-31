The Hulbert Riders played two baseball games, on March 30, and literally ran their opponents into the ground.
Their first game was against Afton, a game that ended after four innings with Hulbert winning 14-2. Impressive enough was the Riders’ pounding out eight hits, and their two pitchers, Ethan Ellis and Dusty Tedder, allowing no hits and walking just three.
It’s what the Riders did after they got on base that boggles the imagination. They stole bases almost at will, 11 in fact, which is unheard of in most seven-inning games, much less in a run-rule-shortened, four-inning game.
Two of the Ethans, Ellis and Thompson, each swiped three bases, while Ethan Reese stole two more. Not to be outdone, the Tedder twins, Dusty and Wyatt, each stole one, as did Johnny Torres.
At the plate, Ellis was the leader with a 4-4 performance, including a pair of doubles, and six runs-batted-in.
Thompson, Reese, Torres, and Chris Willis each had a single. Reese, Willis, Torres, Aiden Longan, and Joey Greathouse each had an RBI, and everyone in the lineup except Greathouse scored at least one run.
The Riders’ second game of the day pitted them against Summit Christian and netted them a 10-5 victory.
The first two innings were relatively quiet, but the Riders took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on a series of walks, singles, and doubles by Longan, Thompson, Reese, and the Tedder brothers. Oh, yeah, there were a couple of stolen bases in the inning, too.
The Riders topped their 11-steal performance of the first game with 12 in this one.
In the final tally, Longan pilfered three bases, Ellis, Reese, Thompson, and Greathouse each swiped two, and Gabby Cook stole one. For those keeping tabs, that totaled 23 stolen bases by the Riders in 10 innings of baseball.
The Ethan Trio accounted for two RBIs each, with Cook and Wyatt Tedder each picking up another. Ellis and Wyatt Tedder each had two doubles in the game, and Thompson added another.
Dusty Tedder did not get a hit in the game but had the distinction of being the only Rider to get hit by a pitch.
Reese struck out 14 of the 16 outs he recorded while on the mound, and Willis added one strikeout.
The Riders are 9-6 as they prepare to travel to Salina, Monday, April 3, for a 4:30 p.m. game. They will travel to Oklahoma Union, on April 4, and to Checotah, on April 6.
