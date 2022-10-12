Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR MUCH OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS... The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Washington, and Madison counties. In Oklahoma, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Wagoner, Cherokee, and Adair counties. * WIND...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon values 15 to 20 percent. * TEMPERATURE...Low to mid 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. &&