The Ketchum Warriors cruise into Hulbert tonight, riding a 4-2 record, having lost only to Chelsea, and to Colcord.
“They’ve won a lot more games than we have,” Hulbert Riders Head Coach Craig Laird said. “Unfortunately, however, that could be just about anybody.
“They are a good, strong running team,” he continued. “They have a good quarterback. He’s accurate with his throws. They seem to kinda like running it more than throwing it.
“Offensively, I think they’re going to try to pound the ball at us, take advantage of our little defensive line,” he said. “They’re a spread team. They spread it, but they run lots of powers and counters with their spread. They spread it to run it.
“They love to throw the bootleg off their run game,” Laird said. “They’ll throw some six-routes, some quick games on the outside, try to throw it behind you.
“Their defense is real physical, real aggressive,” he said, changing gears. “They kinda mix up their fronts, play different defenses, try to confuse you.”
Laird said the Ketchum Warriors look like a well-coached team. “They don’t do a lot, but what they do, they do really well.
“I think they’re gonna blitz us a lot, try to mix up their fronts to confuse us,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll have three down linemen, and sometimes they’ll have a four-front. What I’ve seen, they’re probably 50-50.”
Laird said a couple of weeks ago that the Riders not only wanted to win, but that they were hungry for a win, and that hasn’t changed. He said they have been working hard in practice to get better every day, and that they were ready to win one.
He said everyone was healthy for the game except Caleb Simmons, who is out for the season.
It would be a big coup for the Riders to knock off a top-25 team such as Ketchum tonight. Come out and show your support for the Riders. Gametime is 7:00 p.m., the weather is supposed to be decent, the concession stand will be open, hopefully with plenty of hot coffee, and the Riders would surely appreciate all the noise a stadium filled with maniacal Riders fans can make.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.