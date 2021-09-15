The Hulbert Riders will be playing the Afton Friday night after a scheduled off-week. Like Hullbert, Afton is 0-2. The Eagles are coming off a 62-13 drubbing at the hands of Colcord.
"You have to take it with a grain of salt. Colcord is one of the better teams around. The off-week gave us an opportunity to build on. We haven't had much success in the first two games so we can get better at what we're capable of."
Hulbert Football Coach, Ty Pilgrim assessed.
"We are rebuilding the offensive line, move personnel around. We felt like the offensive line wasn't meeting expectations. It wasn't so much the quarterback or receivers. Our focus is on getting the offensive line to play up to their potential." Coach Pilgrim stressed.
Defensive Coordinator, Kyle Deason, added that while there are not wholesale changes in the works, changes in defensive positions were also inserted.
"I'm encouraged in our practices. We will move a couple of guys. Do what we need to do to keep improving. "Coach Deason said.
"I think we're improving week by week. We will win this game or the next one. We are working to improve but it's a slow process. Half the kids haven't played football. We started a lot of freshmen with a lack of experience. If they buy into the program and do the work, maybe we will make the playoffs next year." Coach Pilgrim concluded.
Hulbert will play at home Friday at 7 p.m.
