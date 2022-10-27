The Hulbert Riders have their work cut out for them tonight at Rider Coliseum when they host the Colcord Hornets.
For starters, several Riders are out with injuries, and some are out due to various illnesses. In fact, Coach Craig Laird said in the Wednesday, Oct. 26 practice, they only had about 17-18 players dressed out.
“When we were practicing for scout team offense, I had to stand in as a receiver, one of our managers had to stand in at receiver, and Coach (John) Rozell had to stand in at quarterback,” said Laird. “We’ve not had enough to have a full practice all week.”
It has already been reported that Ethan Ellis, Ethan Thompson, and Jacob Guinn are out. New this week is Artcher Skaggs. Ellis was the starting quarterback, Ethan Reese was the backup quarterback and starting running back, and Thompson was a starting wide receiver. When Ellis went down, Reese moved to quarterback, and Thompson became the backup. When Thompson went down, Skaggs became the backup. At this point, Laird said basically if anything happened to Reese, he wasn’t sure who might take over there.
Nathan Disler is day-to-day with a rib injury, Caleb Simmons has been doing rehab and should be back this week, and is one of the potential backup quarterbacks. Then Jesse Rieff, starting right guard, has a concussion.
When asked about team morale, Laird answered, “I think everyone is staying pretty positive. We continue to practice hard, the kids are still working out in the weight room, trying to improve their strength.
“Anytime you’re having to plug holes, moving kids from one position to a new position, it’s definitely a challenge,” he said, “but the kids are challenging themselves to learn it and do it right.
“Morale is pretty good,” he said. “Everyone is still trying to keep going after last week’s game when we thought it was a winnable game.”
Laird was asked about Colcord.
“They run everything. They pretty much do whatever they want to do,” he said. “They have a really good quarterback, they have several very good receivers, hard runners. They pretty much just like to line up and run over you.
“They’re a very well coached team,” he said. “On defense, they like to have a noseguard, they run a lot of odd fronts. They play a lot of man coverage, they like to blitz their linebackers a lot.
“They just pretty much do whatever they want to,” he said. “They like to shake things up, keep the offense off balance.”
The Colcord Hornets are the real deal. They come into tonight’s game undefeated, boasting an 8-0 overall record, and 5-0 in Class A District 7. They scored 35 points against both Quapaw and Commerce. All six of their other games they have scored 45 points or more, including 54 against Wyandotte. They allowed 33 points against Kansas, 15 against Stroud, and 13 against Quapaw. Ketchum and Wyandotte each scored seven against Colcord, Commerce and Fairland each scored six, and Oklahoma Union was blanked.
The Hornets are in first place in Class A District 7, ranked third in the state in Class A, and ranked number 65 in all classes in the state of Oklahoma out of 289 schools.
The Riders will round out their season Thursday, Nov. 3 at home against Quapaw. It will be Senior Night for the Riders, and they will be honoring their three seniors, Simmons, Guinn, and Trent Hess.
