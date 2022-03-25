The Hulbert Riders baseballers had a rough week, going two-and-out in the Okay Tournament. Thursday, the Riders fell hard to Warner, 10-0, and on Friday they lost to Summit Christian, 8-1.
The Riders went three up, three down in the top half of the first inning, then took the field. Unfortunately, starting pitcher Trenton Hess struggled finding the strike zone, recording just six strikes in 23 pitches, logging one out, issuing four walks, and being charged with four runs, all earned, and the loss.
Ethan Reese came on in relief, pitching two innings before giving way to Dusty Tedder for the final two Summit Christian outs. During Reese's stint on the mound, he gave up four walks, four unearned runs, and a hit, while striking out five. He zeroed in with 32 strikes on 60 pitches.
"Ethan's just a freshman," Rider Coach Cody Hubbard said, "but the kid's got some velocity. He's already been clocked at 85 (mph), he just needs to be refined a little."
In the Rider half of the third inning, Tyler Simpson drew a walk, and later scored on a double by Reese, who was 2-for-2 at the plate, and had a stolen base. Reese's two hits were the Riders' only hits of the game.
In the bottom of the third, SC added four more runs, then shut down the Riders in the fourth, ending the game. Summit Christian had just one hit in the game, but 10 free passes, forcing most of the eight runs. Hulbert had two hits in the game.
One day earlier in the tournament: the Riders faced Warner, falling in four innings, 10-0. Warner wasted no time taking the lead, scoring four in the bottom of the first. They added four more in the second to take an 8-0 lead.
In the top of the third, Reese was hit by a pitch, then reached third on Hulbert's only hit of the game, a single by Tedder. Both were left stranded, however. Warned logged two more runs in the bottom of the third, then Aiden Longan became just the third Rider to reach base when he waited out a walk in the fourth.
Thompson started the game on the hill for the Riders. He pitched two innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits while fanning two. Simpson tossed the last inning, giving up three runs on two hits, and striking out one. Both Rider hurlers were just barely above 50% on the strike/pitch ratio. Thompson threaded the needle 35 times on 69 attempts. Simpson threw 23 pitches, connecting on 14.
The loss dropped the Riders to 0-3 on the young season, having lost to Checotah 12-1, back on March 8. In that game, walks to Hess, Jaylen Hardbarger, and Thompson loaded the bases. Hess put the Riders on the board by stealing home for the Riders' only run. Hess also had the Riders' only hit of the game, a single later in the four-inning contest.
"We have a lot of talent," Hubbard said. "We're just real young. We don't have any seniors on the team.
"Our two top pitchers are both freshmen, Ethan Thompson and Ethan Reese," he continued. "We just need to iron out some wrinkles. Thompson has great command. He can get into a batter's head. He's very creative.
"Reese had great speed. Dusty Tedder is coming along well, too," Hubbard said. "Reese is probably our best hitter, but Tedder is very reliable at the plate. When others aren't hitting, Dusty is still reliable.
"We've started off slow. We're a very young team, but we have a lot of talent," he said. "I think we're going to make some noise this year as soon as we catch our stride. We had two young pitchers who are already turning some heads, and they're just going to get better.
The Riders have four home games this next week, beginning with Foyil on Monday.
