Injuries seem to be running rampant this year, and the Hulbert Riders are no exception. Currently, their starting quarterback, wingback, and left tackle are out with injuries, and several others are questionable for this Friday at Wyandotte due to sickness.
"Ethan Ellis, our quarterback, is out for the year," Hulbert Head Coach Craig Laird said. "After an interception, he attempted to make a tackle and hyper-extended his knee.
"He could possibly come back later," he continued, "but, we're 0-7, with just three games left, why take a chance."
Ethan Reese will assume the quarterback duties, and Jose Deckard will be moved to fill the halfback spot vacated by Reese.
"Ethan Thompson, our leading receiver, suffered a concussion last week, and he's gone for the year," Laird said.
"One of my seniors, Jacob Guinn, our left tackle, got spiked in the shin, so he's out too," he continued. "So, that puts Ralphie Gordon starting in his left tackle spot.
"So, you can see, we're just trying to piece-meal a team together," he said.
However, he also said Wyandotte was in about the same situation.
"They're like most teams we play," he said. "They spread the field a lot, and throw a lot underneath.
"I think it's a game we can be competitive in, if we take care of the ball," he said.
"The kids are still trying hard, practicing hard, they still want to win," he said. "I think a win this week would be a great morale booster for them."
Wyandotte and the Riders have had four common opponents. Both played non-c0nference Porter, with Wyandotte losing 41-0, and Hulbert losing 27-0.
In conference play. Wyandotte fell to Afton 7-0, while the Riders lost 40-6. Ketchum beat Wyandotte 50-0 and Hulbert 52-0. Fairland was 28-12 winners over Wyandotte, and 43-14 winners over Hulbert.
Overall, Wyandotte has allowed 232 points while scoring just 41, despite winning the first game of the season. The Riders have posted 53 points on the board, while allowing 299.
So, all appearances of a good game are in place. Now, it's up to true Rider fans to make the trek to Wyandotte, Friday at 7:00 p.m. to cheer the Riders on to victory.
