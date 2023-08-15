The Hulbert Riders softball team was unable to get anything going in its home opener against Oktaha losing 12-0.
The Tigers got on the board in the first inning when a sacrifice fly brought in Ava Scott.
After the Tigers brought in a run in the first, they broke out for seven runs in the second inning. Three straight walks, followed by a single brought in the first run for the Tigers in the top of the second inning. After three more runners came in to score on base hits, the Riders got sloppy.
Back-to-back errors brought in the final two runs of the inning to go up 8-0. The Tigers picked up another run in the third inning.
In the third inning, the Riders looked like they might start a rally. Ali Justice led things off with a single. A couple of batters later Sadie Chambers reached base via a single. Despite having runners on first and second, the Riders could not get anything across.
The Tigers picked up a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to clinch the win 12-0.
Sidney Highfill led the way for the Tigers on the mound going five innings, walking just two, allowing six hits, and a pair of strikeouts while earning the win.
The loss moves the Riders' record to 0-4.
The Riders will be back in action on Thursday, Aug. 17 against the Drumright Tornadoes to open conference play.
