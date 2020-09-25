Turnovers, execution, depth and conditioning all contributed to Hulbert's 32-0 loss at Canadian Friday night.
The Riders traveled with nineteen players, had five turnovers and suffered their third straight loss to start the season.
Michael Gordon got the start at quarterback for the second straight game with Jordan Hare dealing with an injury.
Hulbert's defense managed to hold Canadian scoreless for the entire second half.
"We didn't do anything different. We called a certain defense a little more often than we did in the first half," said Hulbert head coach Scott Sapulpa. "We didn't execute very well at all on either side of the ball."
Canadian was led by Macen Ceno's 101 rushing yards on 14 carries. Jake Brewster had a rushing touchdown of 36 yards, threw a 15-yard TD pass to Ceno, and also had a receiving score of 56 yards. Brewster finished with 137 total yards.
Gordon completed 15 of 42 passes for 116 yards with two interceptions. The Riders couldn't get anything going on the ground, finishing with minus(-22) yards.
Hulbert fell behind on starting practice due to COVID-19 and the conditioning and execution has suffered.
"At some point we can't use that as an excuse anymore," Sapulpa said. "It has to be about us and what we can control."
Hulbert falls to 0-3 and has been shutout twice. The Riders will host Talihina for homecoming next week in their first home game of the season. The Golden Tigers are 0-2 with their last two games against Porter and Hartshorne being cancelled due to COVID-19. Talihina was outscored 99-8 in their two losses against Antlers and Atoka.
"We're going to get to work next week and I mean get to work and come out better next week," said Sapulpa.
