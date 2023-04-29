TAHLEQUAH – It was a home game for the Hulbert Riders, Friday, April 28, but it wasn’t at home. The Riders were scheduled to host Districts against Wyandotte. However, Wyandotte couldn’t play until 4:30 p.m., and Hulbert’s field doesn’t have light.
Tahlequah was kind enough to allow Hulbert to use its field for the best-two-of-three series against Wyandotte, and the Riders took full advantage of the offer, beating the Wyandotte Bears 8-3 in the first game, then walloping them in the nightcap, 11-0.
“I’m really proud of these young kids,” he said. “We don’t have any seniors. On the field today, we had two juniors (Aiden Longan and Greathouse), three freshmen (Ellis, Willis, and Botts), and four sophomores (Thompson, Dusty and Wyatt Tedder, and Reese), so the future looks bright for the Riders.”
Game one was a pitching duel between Ethan Thompson for Hulbert, and T. Wyrick of Wyandotte, through the first three and one-half innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Riders erased the zero on their side of the scoreboard and replaced it with a four-spot.
Ethan Thompson led off with a walk, took second on a wild pitch, then stole third. Ethan Ellis walked, and Dusty Tedder was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Chris Willis singled, scoring Thompson and Ellis.
Joey Greathouse doubled, sending Tedder and Willis home for a 4-0 Hulbert lead.
In the fifth, with two outs, Ellis doubled, and Tedder singled. The next three batters all got on base free, although a couple of them carried bruises with them.
Willis was hit by a pitch, loading the bases, Greathouse walked, forcing Ellis home, and Jake Botts took one in the thigh, forcing Tedder across the plate, leaving the Riders with a 6-0 lead.
Three Hulbert errors in the top of the sixth allowed the Bears to score three unearned runs, pulling Wyandotte to within three, 6-3.
The Riders put a lid on the game in the bottom of the sixth when Reese walked, Thompson was plunked, and Ellis tripled them both home for the final score, 8-3.
“We just came right at them, first game. We threw our number one, and he pitched his max, and did a heck of a job,” Hulbert pitching coach Lance Jeanes said. “He only gave up three or four hits, and three unearned runs.”
Ellis led the Riders with a single, double, and triple in three at-bats, with two RBIs. Greathouse had a double, and Tedder, Willis, and Botts each had a single.
Thompson stole two bases, and Reese and Greathouse each swiped one.
Thompson picked up the win, pitching six innings, allowing three runs, all unearned, four hits, walking six, and striking out 12. His pitch-strike count was 120-68, for 57 percent efficiency.
Reese threw the seventh inning in relief, taking the Bears down in order, one on strikes. He threw just 10 pitches, eight of them strikes for 80 percent efficiency.
“We finally swung our bats a little there at the end,” said Hulbert Head Coach John Rozell. “But, Ethan Thompson pitched a whale of a game.
We got a little tired there at the end and made a couple of errors, but we found a way to win.”
Thompson put the Riders in position to win the game, Jeanes said, and Reese came in and finished it off.
Game two was all Hulbert. The Riders put up 11 runs in five innings while hitting the ball everywhere for 15 hits, including two doubles by Ellis, two by Dusty Tedder, and one each by Wyatt Tedder, Reese, and Thompson. The Ethan Mafia of Reese, Thompson, and Ellis, each stole two bases in the game.
Ellis took the hill, going the distance, five innings, and was four walks away from a perfect game, allowing no runs and no hits, and the Riders played error-free ball.
Offensively, Ellis was three-for-four, with four runs batted in, Reese was three-for-three, and Thompson, Dusty and Wyatt Tedder, and Botts all had two hits apiece.
“We pulled it off,” Rozell said, following the second game. “We started hitting the ball all over the place. Everyone in the lineup, from top to bottom, hit the ball today. Of course, the Ethans, but then Dusty and Wyatt (Tedder), Joey (Greathouse), Chris (Willis), and Jake (Botts) all got hits today."
Next up for the Riders will be Regionals, but they won’t know where until the first part of next week.
After districts, the coaches will re-rank the remaining 32 teams left in 2A.
Regionals should start Thursday, May 4.
“Dusty Tedder said he doesn’t remember the last time Hulbert has been playing baseball in May,” Rozell said. “That has been our goal from the beginning, to be playing ball in May, and we made it.”
