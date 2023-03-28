A win slipped through the gloves of the Indians as Hulbert wins a close battle.
The Sequoyah Indians and the Hulbert Riders hit the dirt Monday, March 27, on the Indians' home turf. In a close ballgame, the Riders came away with the win 3-2 over the Indians.
Starting on the mound for Sequoyah was junior, Hayden Stewart. He got the ball in play in the bottom of the first allowing the Sequoyah defense to back him up and send the Riders back to the dugout.
Hulbert responded with an ace of their own in Ethan Ellis as he quickly sat down the top of the lineup.
This pitching duel continued until the top of the third when Hulbert’s Dusty Tedder scored on a passed ball to break open the game at 1-0.
In the top of the fourth, Tedder was able to capitalize on another wild pitch for his second score of the game giving the Riders a 2-0 lead.
Austen Holt of the Indians sent the baseball flying to right field in the bottom of the third allowing him to take first base. A sacrifice bunt by Brody Young advanced the courtesy runner Antonio Ortiz to second and put him in scoring position for the Indians. Ortiz made it to home plate on a passed ball which gave Sequoyah their first run of the evening.
Sequoyah’s Jaydun Teehee took the mound in the top of the fifth to work on the Rider batters. Hulbert’s Ethan Thompson made it home on a fielder's choice to extend the lead to 3-1.
Sequoyah picked up another run in the sixth on a wild pitch to bring it within one.
Hulbert would send in Ethan Thompson in the seventh inning to close out the game and finish with a final score of 3-2.
The Sequoyah Indians will look for a win on March 30, as they travel to Tulsa to play Porter at 3:15 p.m. Hulbert will look to add another win as they play Stilwell on March 28, at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.