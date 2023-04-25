The Hulbert Riders showed they meant business, Monday April 24, when they rolled into Commerce and blasted the Tigers 13-5 in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Ethan Mafia accounted for the first two runs of the game, giving Hulbert a quick 2-0 lead. Ethan Reese singled, stole second, and advanced to third when Ethan Thompson singled.
Thompson immediately stole second, the first of five steals he had in the game. Ethan Ellis drove both Reese and Thompson in with a single.
Three more scores appeared on the visitors’ side of the scoreboard in the second inning. Aiden Longan led off with a walk, then stole second. Wyatt Tedder walked, then Reese singled, but Longan was unable to score, and the bases were loaded.
Thompson walked, plating Longan. Dusty Tedder hit into a fielder’s choice, with Reese and Wyatt Tedder both scoring.
Commerce managed to cross the plate twice in the bottom of the second, but that was all they could muster until the fourth when they scored one and added two more in the fifth.
The Riders, who had 10 hits in the game, continued their assault on the Tigers, scoring five in the top of the third, and finishing it off with three in the fifth.
In the five-run third inning, Joey Greathouse led off with a walk and advanced to second on an error by the Commerce pitcher. Longan reached on an error, while Greathouse went to third base. Wyatt Tedder singled, sending Greathouse home.
A double by Reese allowed Longan to score from second, leaving the Riders with Wyatt Tedded on third, and Reese on second. A wild pitch moved everyone up one base, including Wyatt Tedder, who scored.
Thompson “wore one for the team,” and promptly stole second. Ellis sent Reese home on a single, and Thompson moved to third.
A few pitches later, a double steal worked, scoring Thompson for the fifth run of the inning.
The Rider bats were strangely silent in the fourth inning but came alive again in the fifth.
Thompson led off with a free pass, and, to the surprise of no one watching the game, quickly stole second. Ellis singled him home, then stole second himself. Dusty Tedder was hit by a pitch then Chris Willis singled, scoring Ellis and allowing Dusty Tedder to advance all the way to third. Greathouse hit a sacrifice fly that scored Dusty Tedder, ending the scoring.
Both Reese and Ellis were 3-of-4 at the plate, with one of Reese’s hits being a double. Ellis had four RBIs, and Dusty Tedder drove in two.
Ellis was the winning pitcher, going the first three innings, allowing two unearned runs, no hits, walking four, and fanning five. Dusty Tedder and Willis each worked an inning in relief.
The nightcap of the twin-bill was more of the same, with Hulbert blistering Commerce 11-6. The Riders got right to it by scoring one run in the first inning when Thompson walked and stole second, then Dusty Tedder doubled him home.
They added three in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth, and finally, three in the fifth. Commerce actually outhit the Riders, 9-6, and made fewer errors, 3-5, but lost on the scoreboard.
Dusty Tedder led the Riders with two hits, a double and a single, in three at-bats, and an RBI. The Riders ran wild on the bases, swiping eight. Ellis stole four, Longan had two, and Thompson and Willis each stole one.
Gabby Cook took the hill for the Riders and picked up the win. She worked three innings, allowing six runs, nine hits, walking five, and striking out three. Her pitch-strike count was 76-42 for 55 percent. Jake Botts worked one inning in relief and struck out the side.
The Riders are now 15-16 as they prepare to host the Wyandotte Bears on Friday, April 28, in the District playoffs. They will play Wyandotte the best two out of three games, with the third game to be played on Saturday, April 29, if needed. The first game will start at noon, Friday, April 28, and the second game will start approximately one-half hour after the first one finishes.
