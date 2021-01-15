Gabe Lewis and Nolan Edmundson combined for 44 points to lift Hulbert to a 61-51 win over Central Salllisaw Friday in Hulbert.
The Class 2A 13th-ranked Riders, who were coming off a 60-47 home win over Porter on Thursday, move to 6-1 on the season under head coach Jordan Hill.
"We executed well offensively in the first half," Hill said. "I feel like we fell off in the second half with some mistakes, but those are things that we'd rather be making right now than making them in late February or March."
Lewis and Edmundson scored 22 points apiece, and combined for 29 points in the first half. Hulbert led 42-23 at halftime.
"Those were just two guys that were able to consistently put the ball in the bucket," Hill said. "They were big for us. Gabe was able to consistently finish inside, and Nolan shot the jump shot pretty well."
Edmundson had three field goals, including a 3-pointer, in the opening quarter. He added four more field goals and his second 3 in the second quarter. Lewis' best scoring output came during the second quarter where he had nine of his points on three field goals and a free throw. His lone 3 also came during the second.
The Riders also got eight points from Ethan Chuculate and four from Aiden Carey.
Hulbert, who has won two straight since suffering its first setback of the season on Tuesday in a 64-63 overtime loss to No. 17 Oktaha, is scheduled to play five games next week. The Riders will begin with Okay on the road Monday in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.