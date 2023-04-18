Gary Trembly
TDP Special Writer
Senior Night activities for the Hulbert Slow-Pitch Lady Riders, on Tuesday, April 18, were short and sweet, especially short, and were actually rather bittersweet.
The Lady Riders have just three seniors. Kaiya Dearborn has been a Lady Rider for four years and plays shortstop. Tory Poorman is a first-year Lady Rider and a catcher. Dillin Stilwell is the team manager and was also the manager for the fast-pitch team last fall.
“I’m going to miss those girls,” Lady Rider Head Coach Ramsey Arnall said. “Kaiya was a freshman when I started being an assistant coach four years ago, and I’ve been able to watch her grow, and improve. She’s been a joy to coach. Tory came out this year for the first time, and has worked hard for us,” She’ll do anything we ask her to do.”
On Stilwell, Arnall saw one of the best managers.
“Dillin has been the best manager ever,” Arnall said. “She always knows what needs to be done, and will get right on it and get it done.”
To add to the festivities, the entire team banded together to put an 11-3 whipping on the visiting Locust Grove Lady Pirates.
Locust Grove scored first, putting one on the board in the second inning, but the Lady Riders fired back with six in the bottom of the frame. Hayley Smith led off with a walk, and back-to-back doubles by Chassidy Crittenden and Alli Justice scored two runs.
Callie Price reached on an error, Eryn-Jo Gibson doubled, Dearborn singled, and Sadie Chambers doubled, plating three more runs. A sacrifice fly by Kenleigh Farmer polished off the six-run inning.
Locust scored one in the third and one in the fourth, but that was all they could get. Hulbert’s girls weren’t ready to quit and proved it by adding two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth that stopped the game.
Chambers finished the game with two doubles and one RBI. Justice, Crittenden, Gibson, and Farmer each had one double, while Dearborn, Brea Lamb, and Price each hit a single.
The Lady Riders out-slugged Locust Grove 16-8 and committed just two errors to LG’s three.
Price pitched the entire game for Hulbert, walking just one Lady Pirate.
“I was proud of how we hit today,” Arnall said.
The Lady Riders are now 12-13, and they will begin Districts Thursday, April 20, at Preston. The Lady Riders’ first game will be against Wyandotte at noon, then they will play Preston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.