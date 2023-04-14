The Hulbert Riders baseball team was unable to bounce back from an early deficit in its 9-4 loss to Okay on Friday, April 14.
Okay got on the board quickly in Friday’s game. The Mustangs got on the board in the first inning on an RBI double by Sawyer Henderson.
In the third inning, Henderson, Cason Berry, Jaxon Milligan, and Ryder Davison all brought in runners with RBI base hits to extend the Mustangs' lead to 5-0.
Looking to respond in the top of the fourth inning, the Riders got on the board thanks to some timely hitting.
Back-to-back singles put runners in scoring position for Boone Whitekiller who delivered a two-RBI single to get the Riders on the board down 5-2.
The Mustangs responded in their half of the fourth inning picking up three more runs to extend their lead to 8-2.
Once again the Riders’ bats were ready for a response as they pieced together two more runs in the top of the fifth inning.
After the first two Riders were shut down on back-to-back pop-ups, they began to rally.
A walk sandwiched by a pair of hit-by-pitches set the table for the Riders.
A costly error from the Mustangs allowed two of those runners to reach home plate.
Despite looking like they could rally, the Riders were then shut down to extinguish any hope of a comeback.
Whitekiller, Shane Hubbard, Ty Winn, Noah Hubbard, and Tripp Rozell each picked up a hit to lead the Riders. Whitekiller led with two RBIs.
The Riders are set to continue action at 2:30 p.m. against the Catoosa Indians on Saturday, April 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.