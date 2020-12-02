The Hulbert Riders boy's basketball team has nearly its entire roster back and has added a few key reserves. It will respect the game as the defense leads them to the playoffs in a tough 3A conference.
"We are going to be better than last year," head coach Jordan Hill said of the team which finished 15-13 in 2019-20. "I'm excited with the guard play that we have. It's face paced and we will push the ball in transition. Defensively we like to get up and be active. They've conditioned well."
Hill and the rest of the Riders will rely on senior Gabe Lewis who scored 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks last season. Standing six-feet five-inches he is versatile according to Hill and will run the point at times, shoot threes, battle in the paint and anchor the defense.
Defense will be how Hulbert cuts its teeth. It's where the true athleticism is seen according to Hill.
"We want to be one of the more intense defensive teams that's out there," Hill said.
His starting five have all been playing under the head coach for four years and know what he values.
"Nolan Edmundson [13 points, seven rebounds, two steals] has really matured physically, he is our strongest guard and can drive really well to the rim and shoot the three-point jump shot. Ethan Chuculate [13 points, six rebounds, two steals] is a great three-point shooter and he never has an excuse and were looking for him to lead this year. Aiden Carey [five points, three assists] is a good shooter and very sound defensively with a high IQ. We are working on being more comfortable on the offensive end. David Jacobs [eight points, three steals] is a junior is really explosive and runs the point quite a bit, he surprises a lot of people."
As for bench players Hill is excited to watch newcomers senior Luis Santana drive to the rim, junior Aiden Sanchez be a more offensive Jacobs with the best vision on the court, small freshman hit jumpers, and returning undersized junior Justin Decker's motor keep him in front of anybody.
Although the goal is make the playoffs, Hill also stresses the importance of being classy in representing the town and growing into a great man.
"On a mission is our team slogan," Hill said. "It'll be a win if we're respectful to me."
Hulbert's schedule includes two games against Okay, Keys, Porter, Vian, Oktaha, Central Sallisaw and Westville. He believes each team should qualify as a top-20 team in 2A or 3A. Additionally, it'll play in the Porum and Chelsea Tournaments.
"Our conference is really tough this year and I don't know who's going to win it," Hill said. "It's a tossup between everybody. We have never beat any team in our conference twice, never a clean sweep. Each game is a key game for us and it's not going to be 'hey we're going to go in and win this one' every team is really tough."
Hill highlighted the second game of the season matchup at Keys as he has known head coach Greg Barnes since they were in middle school. He noted the Cougars are once again underrated.
The Riders will open their season at the Armstrong Bank Porum Invitational Tournament against Oaks on Tuesday, Dec. 8 in a 5:45 p.m. start. Scheduled games against Okay and Keys this week were postponed due to COVID-19.
