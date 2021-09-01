Hulbert is coming off a brutal Friday night loss to Westville last week, and falling to 0-1 on the young season.
While the loss was not close, there were some positives, and some ways to build off it. Head coach Ty Pilgrim said that he stressed for his players to not get too down on themselves.
"The biggest thing I tried to stress to my guys was to be the change," said Pilgrim. "We had some guys left over from the team last year, and all they experienced last year was losing. It felt like after the game last Friday it was almost a sense of those days coming back. So, I'm trying to tell them that you must be willing to be the change in the program. It is not easy, but in the end it will be worth it."
Hulbert looks ahead to a Caney Valley team that did not play in week zero. Hulbert has the advantage of having some game experience under their feet this season and hope to use that to their advantage. Here is what Pilgrim had to say about the game against Caney Valley.
"Caney Valley had a pretty successful year in the midst of COVID-19 last year," "I believe they are also returning most, if not all of their starters from their team last year. They definitely have some high expectations coming into this season, and hopefully we can change that a little bit this Friday. One thing I know for certain, I do not know when it will happen, it could be this week or five games down the line, but change is coming. One way or another these boys will become who they are destined to be, it is going to happen."
Hulbert takes on Caney Valley at home on Friday Sep. 3 at 7 p.m.
