Riders win one, lose two at Mounds Tournament

The Hulbert Riders participated in the Mounds Baseball Tournament last weekend, and, after losing a 13-12 game to Drumright, as reported in the weekend edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press, they defeated Olive on Friday, 9-7, then lost to Warner JV on Saturday, 13-8.
The first loss dropped the Riders into the losers' bracket, where they faced Olive High on Friday. The Riders were the home team in the game, and took the field first. Rider starter Wyatt Tedder struggled on the hill, walking the first three batters he faced, each on four straight balls, and had a 1-0 count on the fourth Olive batter when Hulbert Coach Cody Hubbard made a pitching change, bringing in Gabby Cook. The diminutive (5'2") sophomore threw (mostly) strikes, and, although four runs eventually scored, three charged to Tedder, Cook got out of the jam with the Eiders trailing by 4-0.
Then the Riders came to bat. A single by Ethan Thompson, a walk to Ethan Reese, and a triple by Tyler Simpson scored two. Simpson later scored on a wild pitch before the Riders were retired.
Hulbert scored one in the second inning, knotting the score at 4-4. Olive retook a 6-4 lead in the third, but the Riders came back with one in the third, and two in the fourth for a 7-6 lead.
Olive added a run in the top of the fifth, quick addition shows a 7-7 tie. Hulbert won the game in the bottom of the fifth, putting two runs across the plate, started by a double by Cook. Rowan walked, then Cook stole third, and scored when the throw from the Olive catcher was muffed by the third baseman, which also allowed Rowan to advance to third. Rowan scored a few pitches later on a passed ball.
The Riders scored nine runs on nine hits, waited out seven free passes, and had five RBIS. Simpson had three RBIs on one hit, a triple. Thompson and Dusty Tedder each had two hits, and Cook had a double.
Cook also picked up the win, working five innings, being charged with four runs, allowing eight hits, walking three, and striking out six. She zeroed into the strike zone with 55 of her 87 pitches.
Saturday, in the battle for fifth place, the Riders scored eight runs, but only mustered four hits, committed four errors, and struck out eight times. The offensive bright spot was Reese's two double and two runs batted in.
Warner scored early and often, putting up three on the board in the first, five in the second, and five in the third.
The Riders scored once in the first, and seven times in the third.
"We got in the consolation championship but we lost 12-8," Coach Hubbard said. "So, I guess, technically, we finished 6th.
"We didn't play to our potential all weekend," he said.
The Riders are now 4-5 as they prepare for a busy week, starting Monday at Chouteau, at 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, the Riders will be at home against Bragg's. Game time is 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, they are scheduled to travel to Cave Springs for a 4:00 p.m. game.
Cook is breaking tradition: for the Riders. To be sure, the numbers are there. Cook has several hits this season, including some doubles, and a handful of runs batted in.
And, of course, there's the pitching, one of these positions Cook plays, the other two being second base and center field. On the mound, Cook has appeared in two games, Cave Springs and Olive. During those two games, Cook has worked seven innings, allowed eight hits, walked four, and struck out nine.
So, how is Cook breaking tradition, you ask? I'm glad you asked. Cook is actually Gabby Cook, a 5-2 sophomore….FEMALE!
Cook is Hulberts first female baseball player, and, judging from the above stats, she's not on the team to break a barrier, to maintain any status quo, or any other such nonsense. She's on the team to help out, and she's apparently doing that.
Following her performance against Olive, Cook was named Player of the Game by the tournament officials and coaches.
In addition to the stats listed above, Cook also picked off a runner at third base, and threw out a batter-runner at first.
This is Cook's second year on the Riders varsity team.
