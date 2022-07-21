The Hulbert Riders’ football program has nowhere to go but up. Last season the Riders finished 0-10, and they’re looking to improve this year.
They will be under a new head coach, Craig Laird, an experienced coach from Arkansas. Laird was head coach at West Fork, Arkansas for a couple of years, and has been the defensive coordinator at Prairie Grove, Arkansas for the past 20 years or so.
Understandably, Laird doesn’t have a lot of knowledge of last year’s Riders, but he’s been very active getting to know the players he’ll have this season.
“I’m not sure who the returning starters are from last season, or what positions they played,” Laird said, “but pretty much, if their hand was in the dirt last year, their hand will be in the dirt this year.”
He said three players are in line for the signal calling. “In no particular order, our three quarterback candidates are all named Ethan,” he said. Two are sophomores, Ethan Thompson and Ethan Reese, and the third one, Ethan Ellis, is a freshman.
“They are all three good athletes, they all can throw the ball a little bit,” Laird said, “and we’re just trying to sort it out, seeing what fits our system best.
“Not having seen them last year, and we didn’t have spring football because they were all in baseball, but from what I’ve seen during summer workouts, and 7-on-7, Thompson and Reese have a little bit more mobility,” he said, “ and from what I’ve seen, Ellis is probably closer to being a pure passer.
“He’s showing promise in the bootleg stuff we do,” Laird added, “and in the little bit of drop-back we do.
“Really, the main difference is Thompson and Reese are a little bit more experienced than Ellis,” he said, “and Reese didn’t even play quarterback last year. Thompson was back-up last year, and logged some varsity minutes, so he’s probably the most seasoned of the three at quarterback.”
Laird said the Riders were definitely going to be a run-first type of offense. “We’re going to try to establish the run,” he said. “We’re going to run some Wing-T, and some Wishbone, or Double Wing.
“We’ll basically keep the backfield full,” he said.
The Riders have some speed, Laird said. “Thompson and Reese both have some speed,” he said, “and they’ve both shown this summer that they can go after it and get it in our passing game. We have a junior running back, Gabe Armstrong, who has good speed, and he’s shown he can catch it. Gabe has more of a reputation of being a strong runner.”
Snapping the ball will be sophomore Dusty Tedder. His twin, Wyatt Tedder, is a running back and linebacker. “Both the Tedder kids have shown they’re very reliable,” Laird said. “I’ve met their dad, and he’s raised those boys to be hard workers, and to be very respectful.”
Jonas Brewer is a returning starter on the line, probably both ways, and is probably the strongest player on the team, Laird said. Brewer is a junior.
Another junior, Jose Deckard, returns as a running back and linebacker. “Jose can run, he’s like a little fireplug,” Laird said. “He’s built a lot like Gabe Armstrong, not real big, but solid. They could probably trade uniforms.” Both Deckard and Armstrong top out at 5’5 ½” and tip the scales at 155.
“Jose is strong, muscled up, he loves weight lifting, he’s a quiet kid, doesn’t say anything, just does out and does his job,” Laird said. “He played in the secondary last year, but I think we’re probably going to move him to the inside this year.”
Logan Deer-in-Water, a sophomore, will be working at linebacker, probably inside backer, according to Laird.
“I’ll tell you one we’ll definitely count on is Trent Hess. He’s one of our three seniors. He’s at Army Basic training right now, and we won’t have him until after our scrimmage,” Laird said. “He’s an athlete. The other coaches have bragged on his work ethics, and he’ll definitely be a receiver threat, able to catch the ball out in space.”
Another senior, Jacob Guinn, will be counted on heavily on the offensive and defensive lines, Laird said. “We’re not sure yet just exactly where he’ll land, but he’s a team guy, very physical and hard-nosed, he loves the contact,” he said.
The Riders will be competing in District 1A-7 with Colcord, Nowata, Quapaw, Wyandotte, Ketchum, Afton, and Commerce. According to Laird, Colcord is the pre-season consensus to finish first in the District this season.
“We’re moving into a new conference this year, so I think that kinda changes who our rival might be,” he added. “I’m not sure who it was before.”
In closing, Laird commented, “What we’re excited about is that a lot of these kids had a lot of playing time last year. So, the experience they’re bringing back on Friday nights is going to be a big plus.
“We’re still young,” he said, “with only three seniors, so we don’t have a lot of leadership experience, but the enthusiasm and energy these kids have. We’re going to build off that.
“The kids are accountable to each other, where they want to be in this program,” he continued. “They want to represent this community well. You know, you only get to play high school ball one time in your life, and these kids want to make the most of it.
“The seniors have just 10 games left, and the juniors just 20 games, not counting possible playoffs, and I told the kids the other day to make the most of it,” he said. “We need to do everything we can so you can have the best experience.”
The Riders travel to Inola for a scrimmage on Aug. 19. Their first two regular season games will be at home, against Kansas, Aug. 26, and Porter, Sept. 9.
Thursday, Sept, 15, they travel to Nowata, and Friday, Sept. 23, they travel to Commerce.
Homecoming will be Sept. 30 against Fairland. The Riders travel to Afton, Oct. 7, host Ketchum, Thursday, Oct. 13, then make their final road trip on Oct. 21 to Wyandotte.
Their final two games are at home against Colcord, Oct. 28, and Thursday, Nov. 3, against Quapaw.
“From the people I’ve talked to around here, we have some talent, we have some things working in our favor,” Laird said. “We just have to get the right people in the right spots, and keep what we have and build off that.
“We have to teach these guys resiliency,” he said. “That’s a life skill that’s needed in everything they do.
“My goal is to build some “NO QUIT” in these guys,” he said.
