Tahlequah freshman McKenna Hood ran a 5K personal best and placed inside the top 10 for a second straight week Saturday at the 35th Annual Holland Hall Cross Country Invitational in Tulsa.
Hood, whose top finish came in the Tahlequah Early Tiger Cross Country Invitational on Aug. 2 where she placed third, ran a 19:56.39 to place sixth overall in the individual standings and helped the Lady Tigers to a ninth-place team finish. Hood was over 20 seconds better than her pace at the Broken Arrow Tigers Cross Country Meet on Sept. 12 where she also placed sixth.
Junior Lily Couch finished just outside the top 10 with a 12th-place finish, running a 20:37.65. The Lady Tigers ended with 231 points and trailed champion Broken Arrow, Bishop Kelley, Regent Prep, Deer Creek, Coweta, Bartlesville, Lincoln Christian and Jenks.
Tahlequah freshmen Victoria Pham and Abigail Johnson both closed inside the top 70 of an event that included 178 runners. Pham was 59th with a time of 23:14.48, and Johnson was 66th at 23:29.01. Sophomore Salendia Melo ran a 24:54.34, and sophomore Kristin Campbell finished at 26:36.14.
Bixby’s Cayden Dawson won the individual title, running a 18:39.75, and Broken Arrow’s Lily Melton finished ahead of Hood in 5th place with a time of 19:49.81.
Juniors Jack McKee and Eric Burns both had top 25 finishes and helped lead the Tigers to a sixth-place team finish. McKee was 20th overall with a time of 17:16.81, and Burns was 24th with a 17:23.76.
The Tigers closed with 175 points. Deer Creek won the team championship and had four top 10 finishes, Edmond North followed in second, Broken Arrow was third, Bishop Kelley was fourth, and Oklahoma Christian finished ahead of Tahlequah in fifth place.
Tahlequah freshman Trae Baker, who had a fourth-place finish in his first varsity outing at the Early Tiger Invitational, placed 41st Saturday with a time of 17:45.80. Junior Sammy Mejia was 56th with an 18:23.97, senior Jerron Sherrill was 60th at 18:31.63, and senior Cesar Sierra was 79th at 19:02.47. The event consisted of 197 runners.
