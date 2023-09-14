It was a night of many firsts for Sequoyah football as they took the field at home for the first time this season. They doubled down and took the sting out of the Westville Yellowjacket in a 34-18 win.
The Indians who were at NSU for their season opener in week one and on the road for week two were welcomed back to Thompson Field on Thursday, Sept. 14. The field has been under construction, getting a face-lift from grass to turf.
The Indians’ fans were out in full force ready to catch a glimpse of their boys of fall in action on their home field.
“This was a big win, we came together and showed a lot of resilience in what we did and how we performed,” said Head Coach Chad Hendricks.
The first half started with Westville choosing to defer and making the decision to onside the kick to the Indians. The game plan worked in their favor, as they were able to recover, allowing their offense to take the field. This is where the Sequoyah defense came in and made tackles that were missing in weeks one and two. A name that was on repeat throughout the contest was freshman Marley Moore. This defender managed to find himself in multiple plays, coming up with big stops for the Indians.
The Jackets were in a 2 and 21 situation when a fumble recovery by Sequoyah stopped Westville in their tracks.
Quarterback Hudson Hendricks would find the running back duo of Aidan Armontrout and Josiah Foreman for a big gain. However, a fumble recovery, this time by Westville would slow the Indians’ offensive progress. The Yellowjackets would not produce a drive and turn the ball back over to the Indians.
Running back Josiah Foreman would run for a first down getting the Indians into the red zone. Hudson Hendricks, would tuck the ball and run the ball in for his first varsity touchdown.
The Indians continued to execute on defense with big tackles. Multiple Sequoyah players got in on the action defensively during the first half, including Trenton Drywater and Cash Keys to name a few. However, the Yellowjackets would manage to run a touchdown in on third and two. The Indians would head to to locker room at halftime with a tie ball game 6-6.
Westville came out in the second half and used power football to push and push the ball up the field yard by yard. Their tenacity allowed them to punch one into the end zone bringing the score to 12-6, Westville.
Keys would get in and stop the extra point and in the next play grab a kickoff return and run it back to the end zone for an Indian touchdown. Hendricks would follow with the extra point putting the Indians up by one over Westville 13-12.
“A lot of our guys finally rose and learned to compete and play four quarters,” Hendricks said.
The Jackets would take the field to make a trip back into the end zone but would be stopped. Drywater got a tackle forcing Westville to punt. The two teams would trade out offenses until the Sequoyah defense forced a fumble giving them possession on the 40-yard line at the start of the fourth quarter. Hendricks would connect on a pass to No. 0 Alden Jones for another Sequoyah touchdown and a score of 20-12.
The Yellowjacket offense pushes their way up the field when a fumble recovery by Keys sent them to the sideline. Armontrout would power his way to the red zone getting the Indians in scoring position. Sequoyah would stick with the run game and send Armontrout in for a touchdown.
Young and Keys would come up with big tackles to keep Westville out of the end zone. The Yellowjackets managed to punch it in one more time. As the second half drew to a close Hendricks would hit Tanner Samples with a complete pass for another Indian touchdown and a final score of 34-18.
“We won every phase of the game, special teams, offense, defense, and when you do that you have a chance to win every game. I’m very proud of the effort of everybody,” Hendricks said.
Sequoyah will play next on the road Friday, Sept. 22, in Okemah at 7 p.m.
