Northeastern State plays its first MIAA road games this weekend, where they will visit Missouri Southern Saturday, March 25 and Pittsburg State Sunday, March 26.
Weather adjusted the schedule for the weekend, with the original trip slated for Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25.
Northeastern State (18-9, 0-2 MIAA) is 10-6 away from home and leads the MIAA with 44 home runs; Chloe Bohuslavicky broke the program's single-season home run mark a week ago and has 14 longballs. All three of NSU's starters in the circle have thrown a no-hitter. The most recent one was from Lizzy Hall on Wednesday, March 22 against Arkansas-Monticello.
Missouri Southern (18-7, 3-1 MIAA) has split its previous two doubleheaders, dropping its opening game at Lincoln on the road and falling in a nightcap to Winona State in Joplin. Leighton Withers leads the MIAA in on-base-percentage (.571) and is second in home runs (9). Last season, the RiverHawks split the regular season series in Tahlequah.
Pittsburg State (17-9, 2-2 MIAA) is 9-1 at home this season, and in their conference season, they were swept at Central Missouri and took both games with Lincoln. Paxtyn Hayes is the league leader with 37 RBI and is tied for second for homers with Withers. In the regular season series, Northeastern State won both games in Tahlequah last season.
