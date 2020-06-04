RiverHawks add second basketball signee

Northeastern State added its second women’s basketball signee of 2020 Thursday.
Patty Pawlata, a 6-foot-3 center from Gdynia, Poland and who played two years at New York Military Academy, joins guard Kiarra Brooks, who inked with the RIverHawks in May.
Pawlata helped NYMA to a 29-1 overall record as a junior and the team captured the NEPSAC Championship. In her senior season, Pawlata played on the boys’ varsity team due to the girls not having a team. She helped the boys claim a third consecutive New England Championship.
“Patty brings much-needed length to our program,” NSU head coach Fala Bullock said in a press release. “At 6-3, she will help to protect the paint and work in and around the block area. Her background at the military academy as a leader in the classroom, on campus and on her team will allow her to flourish here in Tahlequah.”
Brooks, a 5-foot-7 guard from Sapulpa, played her last two years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
Brooks averaged 10.6 points for the Lady Norse during the 2019-20 season. She shot 35.4 percent overall and 28 percent from 3-point territory, while averaging three rebounds and recording 24 steals.
Brooks posted a season-high 18 points against Northern Oklahoma College on March 2 and buried four 3-pointers against the Mavericks on Nov. 25.
NEO went 15-14 overall last season and 8-8 in NJCAA play.
“Kiarra comes from a great Oklahoma juco that has repeatedly fared well in the state and on the national level,” Bullock said. “She will add another guard into the program that has great athleticism and scoring abilities. She is a great program kid and will add depth to our guard position.”
The RiverHawks are coming off a 5-21 season under Bullock. NSU went 3-16 in the MIAA.
Northeastern State returns its top two leading scorers in guards Cenia Hayes and Shae Sanchez. Hayes averaged 14.7 points and shot 40.8 percent overall. She also led the team with 59 made 3s, 5.9 rebounds and 41 steals. Sanchez followed with 12.3 points and shot 39.2 percent from the floor.
