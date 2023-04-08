On Friday Northeastern State University Athletic Director John Sisemore announced the newest women's basketball head coach.
Keith Ferguson was named the eighth coach in program history. Ferguson spent the last seven seasons as the head women's basketball coach at his alma mater Bethany College in Kansas.
During his time at Bethany, Ferguson put together a record of 121-87 putting him as the third-winningest coach in program history.
"I can't think Dr. Turner, John Sisemore, and the rest of the hiring committee enough for trusting me with this great opportunity here at NSU," said Ferguson. "Leaving home is never easy, but the community at Tahlequah and NSU is thriving with amazing people that share the same views and goals that we do. I can't wait to get to work and go compete. Go RiverHawks."
Prior to Bethany, Ferguson spent time with Division 1 programs Fresno State and University of Louisiana-Monroe. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Hutchison Community College.
"We are extremely excited to welcome coach Ferguson and his family to Northeastern State and Tahlequah to lead our women's basketball program," said Sisemore. "Throughout the search process, we were focused on finding a coach that has high integrity, a blue-collar work ethic, and strong family and community values. Coach Ferguson checks those boxes and has a proven record of success, a reputation of being a tireless recruiter, and a rising star in the industry."
