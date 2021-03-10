The Northeastern State baseball team scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings to beat Southeastern 11-10 at Thomas C. Rousey Field Tuesday afternoon. NSU used five pitchers and every batter in the lineup reached base to win the first of six midweek nonconference games for the RiverHawks.
THE BASICS
Final score: Northeastern State 11, Southeastern 10
Records: NSU 6-2, SOSU 6-4
NSU pitcher of record: Seth Key (1-0)
Save: Dakodah Jones (2)
HOW IT HAPPENED
Southeastern led off the game with a home run to center but RiverHawks catcher Brayden Rodden responded with a lined solo shot in the bottom half into the 20 mile-per-hour wind blowing to left center.
The Savage Storm put two more runs on the board in the second after a leadoff walk was followed up by two hard hit balls.
Northeastern State loaded the bases in the bottom half of the fourth via back-to-back singles and a walk. After the Savage Storm pulled their starter NSU banged out two more singles before Blaze Brothers doubled to left to plate two. The RiverHawks scored five runs on five hits in the frame
NSU drew four straight walks in the fifth before Rodden tripled down the right field line to score three. Collin Klingensmith lifted a ball to center field for a sacrifice fly to score the 11th run of the game for Northeastern State.
The Savage Storm scored five runs on five hits and an error in the top of the sixth to claw back into the game, 11-9. They also loaded the bases in the eighth but Jones came on to slam the door with a strikeout.
Southeastern's leadoff batter hit his second home run of the day in the top of the ninth to bring the score within one.
INSIDE THE BOX
Eight of the 11 runs were driven in by the top three batters in the RiverHawk lineup; Blaze Brothers, Klingensmith and Rodden.
C.D. White and Rodden each had their third straight multi-hit games. Brothers and Tucker Dunlap also had multi-hit performances.
HEAD COACH JAKE HENDRICK'S TAKE
"We can really swing it, it doesn't matter one through nine every guy in the lineup has the potential to do some damage. We put up 10 runs in two innings so you feel like maybe you left something on the table the other seven but for that to be enough is a good feeling."
UP NEXT
The RiverHawks host Newman for a three-game series beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. with a doubleheader. Due to predicted rain, the series will be played on the turf at Pryor High School.
