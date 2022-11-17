The weather might have been cool outside, but the RiverHawks were blistering hot and leveled Bacone 128-42 Wednesday, Nov. 16 in their season opener. Northeastern State's scoring effort was the fourth most in school history and sixth highest across NCAA college basketball this season.
The RiverHawks had every suited player contribute offensively, with five players in double-figures. Fifth-year senior Rashad Perkins led the way with 28 points and opened the game by sinking his first 10 consecutive shots. Northeastern State didn't miss many opportunities and was 65.5% (55-84) on the floor; it was their best effort since Jan. 2019.
Christian Cook led the RiverHawks with six treys and 24 points, and true freshman Anthony Allen had 18 off the bench with seven rebounds. Caison Hartloff and Tristan Green both had 10 points.
Northeastern State shared the ball with 38 assists, a program best as an NCAA D-II member. Jaxon Jones paced NSU with 11 and added nine points. In the turnover battle, NSU overwhelmed the Warriors with 25, its most since Dec. 2018.
In the final six minutes of regulation, the RiverHawks were 14-for-16 from the field and outscored Bacone 29-9. Allen had 12 of his points during that span.
Wednesday's point total for the RiverHawks is a facility high for the NSU Event Center, breaking a four-year record that the women's program held. The NSU men's previous best was 118 vs. Central Christian on Nov. 30, 2019.
Bacone's Peyton Golightly was a rebound short of a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Wednesday's contest did count for the Warriors in their win-loss record.
Northeastern State (1-0) will return to the floor Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. to face Texas-Tyler.
