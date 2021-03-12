PRYOR – Northeastern State blasted nine homers in a doubleheader and swept Newman 14-4 in seven innings and 7-5 in the nightcap Thursday.
The MIAA series is being played at Pryor High School due to the local rainfall, and with the turf surface, it was the lone opportunity for teams to have a chance to play this week.
Seven of those homers came in the opener. Brayden Rodden put on a show hitting three straight blasts in his first three at-bats for a five-RBI game. Blake Freeman hit two out of the park and went 4-for-4 at the plate with three-RBI. Jaxon Phipps had a three-hit game with two homers and three RBI. Chaz Orr also hit one out and had a pair of RBI.
The RiverHawks pounded the Jets early with four runs in the first two frames and two more in the third to essentially put Newman out of the game.
The Jets would plate four runs of 11 hits.
Jonathan Smithey (2-0) went 6 2/3 innings and struck out ten batters while allowing only one walk.
In the nightcap, NSU plated a run on an error in the opening inning and never trailed the Jets leading 7-0 into the seventh.
Newman would threaten and managed to get five runs on the NSU bullpen. The Jets would give the RiverHawks a gift late with a Newman batter trying to stretch a single into a double with one out and representing the tying run. The runner would be gunned down on the throw for the second out, leaving a runner on third and the tying run represented as the batter at the plate.
Dakodah Jones recorded his third save of the season with Nic Swanson (3-0) going 6 1/3 innings and striking out eight.
Blaze Brothers had three hits while Reid Fehr and C.D. White both homered.
Thursday's wins push NSU's winning streak to five games as they improve to 8-2 overall and 6-2 in the MIAA. The RiverHawks have taken three straight MIAA series with the win for the first time since 2015.
Northeastern State and Newman (1-5, 0-5 MIAA) will wrap up the series Friday for a noon start in Pryor.
