EDMOND - Head Baseball Coach Jake Hendrick won his 150th contest as Northeastern State blasted Central Oklahoma 18-5 Tuesday evening in eight innings.
The 18 runs are the most for an NSU team facing the Bronchos as NCAA members and the largest home loss for UCO since 2017.
Kademon Graff and Brock Reller had two-homer, four-RBI games as the RiverHawks set the tone in the opening frame scoring seven runs off seven hits.
Reller reached 19 home runs on the year, matching a single-season program high set twice previously. Blake Freeman had a double and scored two runs; he also swiped a bag in the eighth to claim the single-season mark for stolen bases with 22.
The RiverHawks hammered out 18 hits, with every batter in the lineup contributing to the fun. Tucker Dunlap and Brayden Rodden had balls leave the yard; Collin Klingensmith hit a pair of doubles along a long ball in the third.
C.D. White pushed his hit streak to 13 with a double in the third, and he would score two-RBI on the day.
Korrdell Jiles (3-1) tossed five innings and struck out two in the win. Quinten Romero, Trey Havens, and Cohen Bell pitched a scoreless frame out of the pen.
The win prevented a sweep from Central, who drops to 22-15 (14-10 MIAA)
NSU pushed its win streak to eight and improved to 26-12 (15-9 MIAA). They are back at Rousey Field to host Rogers State Thursday at 2 p.m.
