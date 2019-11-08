Northeastern State will try to end a five-year drought in the President’s Cup Saturday when they visit Edmond to face rival Central Oklahoma.
The RiverHawks, 0-9 under first-year head coach J.J. Eckert, will also be trying to end a what is currently a 22-game losing streak going back to 2017.
The Bronchos enter at 4-5 and have defeated Washburn and Missouri Southern over the previous two weeks.
“It is a special, special rivalry,” Eckert said. “You go back through the years and as long as this game has went on, it’s got a lot of tradition behind it. I go back and think about some of the great games I was able to watch as a youngster with some of the regular season games, the playoff games, this is a big rivalry. There’s a lot of things that go into. You’ve got a lot of players that have played each other in high school ball and have known each other for a long time.
“I’m really excited about today, really excited about the opportunity for our players and I’m looking forward to a great game.”
NSU has allowed 165 points in the last two weeks. The RiverHawks suffered a 79-0 setback to No. 14 Northwest Missouri last week and suffered the school’s worst loss since 1922 the week before in an 86-7 setback to Missouri Southern at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The RiverHawks, who are averaging just 9.6 points per game, are led offensively by the trio of quarterback Jacob Medrano, running back Kevin Jackson and wide receiver Mark Wheeland. Medrano is completing 57.4 percent of his passes for 827 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions, Jackson has rushed for a team-high 442 yards and has three TDs, and Wheeland has 28 receptions for 365 yards with two scores, which are each team highs.
Senior linebacker Lane Yoder leads the NSU defense. Yoder has a team-best 62 total tackles and four tackles for losses. Junior linebacker J’Quille Washington has 57 tackles and joins senor defensive end Ukoh Essang with a team-high 5.5 tackles for losses. Defensive backs Ashton Antwine and Courtland Clark lead the secondary with two interceptions apiece.
Slowing down Central Oklahoma dual-threat quarterback Chandler Garrett will be key according to Eckert. Garrett has thrown for 716 yards and rushed for a team-high 635 yards with a combined 17 touchdowns.
“He’s really impressive,” Eckert said. “When you watch him he does a great job. The run game has got some unique dynamics to it. They can obviously run the football with their backs and they can put some pressure on you with their receivers, but it’s predicated off the quarterback. He does a tremendous job with all the different gap schemes that they have, all the different quarterback draws that they utilize.”
Running back T.J. Roberts has rushed for 539 yards and has found the end zone six times, and Dustin Basks and Amonte Phillips are UCO’s top receivers with a combined 72 receptions for 1,093 yards and 10 scores.
Senior defensive back O’Shay Harris leads the Bronchos’ defense with 61 total tackles, linebacker Drequan Brown has a team-high four quarterback sacks, and defensive back Kolby Underwood has three interceptions and one forced fumble.
“When you look at them as a football team they’ve got a bunch of quality student athletes, they play hard, they’re well coached, they’ve got a really good culture that they’ve created and they do a great job of finding ways to win games that are close,” Eckert said.
The Bronchos have won nine of the 12 games in the President Cup series. The RiverHawks’ last win came in 2013 in Edmond.
