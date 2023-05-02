Throughout the season Northeastern State baseball's offense has been relentless according to head coach James Cullinane.
In the last two games, the RiverHawks have put up a combined 36 runs. On Tuesday, May 22 NSU took down Oklahoma Baptist 12-7 after winning Sunday’s game with Newman 22-5.
“We are relentless, we say that all the time,” said Cullinane Our offense is relentless, we just continue to attack. We believe in ourselves offensively that we can score with anybody.”
It was a special day at Thomas Rousey Field. Sixth-year senior Seth Key made this first start in over a year after Tommy John surgery.
Key went out against a tough Bison offense and got out of the inning unscathed. The sixth-year senior walked one batter while throwing 14 pitches in his one frame of work.
“What a special moment,” said Cullinane. “He has been a defacto coach in the bullpen all year. So to have more go-around at Thomas C. It was fitting. He earned that. Then he has a really good first inning against a really scary Oklahoma Baptist offense. He is one of my favorite players I will get to coach.”
The RiverHawks continued their festivities in the bottom of the first inning when Coby Tweten smashed a three-run home run on the first pitch he saw to put NSU up 3-0.
Tweten’s dominance at the plate continued in the second inning with a single to right field to cap off a three-run second inning.
Tweten’s big day did not stop there. NSU’s designated hitter finished the day going three-for-five with three runners batted in, a run scored, and a stolen base.
“Might be the best two-strike hitter I have ever had,” Cullinane said. “He puts together quality at-bat after quality at-bat. There is a really little swing-and-miss from a guy that is 6’7” and 300 pounds. When you can hit the baseball pretty consistently you have a lot of success when you are that big.”
It took some time for the Bison to respond but when they did it was paid in full.
After piecing together runs in the third and sixth innings, the Bison picked up three runs in the seventh to take a 7-6 lead.
Despite being down it did not matter to the RiverHawks. After a C.D. White opened the inning with a double, Tweten switched with a double of his own to tie it at 7-7.
One batter later a wild pitch brought Tweten home and gave the RiverHawks an 8-7 lead.
NSU would not look back after that and extended their lead to 12-7 to take the win.
The win marks the second in a row for the RiverHawks and a record of 22-25 as they head into the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association Tournament facing off against Washburn in round one.
“Once you get in the playoffs everybody is 0-0. Washburn is a really good squad and we went up there early in the season and took two of three from us. It is a good rivalry we have. It is anyone's game once you get in there.”
NSU will be back in action at 5 p.m. Friday, May 5 against Washburn in Topeka, Kansas for a best-of-three series. Game two is at 2 p.m. Saturday and a game three will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday if necessary.
