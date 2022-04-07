RiverHawks close spring drills Saturday with spring game

Northeastern State will conclude its 2022 spring schedule with the spring game in a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday, April 9 at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The RiverHawks are coming off a 2-9 season in J.J. Eckert's second full season as head coach. NSU snapped a program-long 25-game losing streak with a 21-17 road win over Missouri Southern and two weeks later defeated Lincoln, 49-48, in overtime in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Admission for Saturday's game is free.
"Hopefully we can have a good crowd," Eckert said. "These guys worked hard through the spring semester, and it'd be good to be able to get a good crowd on what looks like will be a nice day. We invite everybody to come out and have a chance to get a little glimpse of the 2022 RiverHawk football team."
The RiverHawks open their 2022 season on either Sept. 1 or 3 when they visit Emporia State. Their home opener is the following week against Missouri Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.