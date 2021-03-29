RiverHawks come away empty at Tarleton

STEPHENVILLE, Texas -- Northeastern State's defense forced three interceptions and had three sacks, but their offense was shutout 38-0 at #24-ranked Tarleton State Saturday evening.
The game is the first in 494 days for NSU, while Tarleton State, who just entered the AFCA Division I FCS Top-25 Poll this week, moved to 5-2 on the season.
"I'm proud of our players and the way they came to compete, the way they continued to fight, continued to get better, and find ways to get better," said head coach J.J. Eckert. "I think we have ways to do that to make sure we can take steps to move forward to be the program we want to be."
NSU's offense was limited to 153 yards, with 76 of those coming on a pass to Mark Wheeland in the open quarter.
Bryce Brown, Blake Corn, and Elijah Wallace all had interceptions for the NSU defense, which allowed 381 yards to the Texans. Damani Carter, Corn, and Shaakir Smith all had sacks. Carter was credited with a 12-yard tackle for a loss on the game's opening drive for Tarleton State.
Thanks to three sacks and an interception, NSU's defense limited the Texans 169 yards in the first half. Tarleton State returned a punt for a touchdown, and working on a short field from a 15-yard punt, they added a second touchdown on the RiverHawks and led 14-0 after the first quarter. A 40-yard field goal that took a lucky bounce in through the uprights was Tarleton's lone score of the third quarter to leave, leading 17-0 at the half.
In the second half, the Texans scored a touchdown in the third quarter on a short field needing only 29 yards to drive into the endzone. Just coming out of the fourth quarter, an NSU interception allowed for the Texans to score their fifth touchdown of the night. Tarleton State scored their final points on a 63-yard drive in the last three minutes of the game.
Northeastern State will return home to Gable Field at Doc Wadley Stadium on April 10 for their Green and White Game / Junior Day at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.